BUSINESS: ISME Roadshow comes to Silver Springs, Cork

16 April 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Irish SME Association (ISME) is delighted to continue its Roadshow series, it started in March and in April and May will be visiting more towns and counties in Ireland. On Thursday 20th April from 9.00-11.00am, the Cork roadshow event will take place in the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs. The event is free to attend and open to all local businesses.

The programme for the series will include an address by ISME’s CEO, Neil McDonnell, Learning & Development news, HR topic focus, discussions and talks by guest speakers about key topics for SMEs and a Local Business Feature. Each session will finish with Pitch my business – our networking event allowing business representatives to give a 2-minute pitch and network with fellow businesspeople. The duration will be approximately two hours, including Q&A sessions.

Commenting on the series ISME Chief Executive, Neil McDonnell said: “It’s great for us to be back on the road in 2023. The budgetary and legislative changes looming for Irish business owners mean it has never been more important to stay up to date. We look forward to meeting members and non-members in the weeks ahead.”

We will be joined by John Barry, Managing Director at MSS – The HR People who will be discussing key HR issues with a focus on Statutory Sick Pay. The event will also feature Patricia Murray, Senior Physiologist with the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) who will look at Psychosocial hazards and managing the risks in the workplace.

During this series we have added a new feature– a local business sharing their story and experiences. We are thrilled to be joined by Maxine Hyde, General Manager, Ballymaloe Foods, which is based in Little Island in Cork. Maxine commented,

“As proud ISME members I am delighted to be sharing some Ballymaloe Foods insights at the upcoming ISME Roadshow in Cork. The support we get from ISME and the local business community here in Cork is invaluable to us and it’s essential we play our part to continue this culture.”

Programme for Cork event – 19th April 2023

ISME Update: Neil McDonnell, CEO and Adam Weatherley, Learning & Development Manager

Neil McDonnell, CEO and Adam Weatherley, Learning & Development Manager HR Spotlight- Statutory Sick Pay with Tara Daly, HR Services Director, MSS – the HR People

Statutory Sick Pay with Tara Daly, HR Services Director, MSS – the HR People Psychosocial hazards and managing the risks in the workplace: Patricia Murray, Senior Organisational Psychologist, HSA

Patricia Murray, Senior Organisational Psychologist, HSA Local Business Feature: Maxine Hyde, General Manager, Ballymaloe Foods

Maxine Hyde, General Manager, Ballymaloe Foods Pitch My Business

Refreshments are provided at all events; admission is complimentary, and all businesses are welcome to attend. ISME invites those who register to send questions or comments and they will be used at each event.

April/May Schedule

Wednesday 19th April, 4.30-6.30pm, Horse & Jockey Hotel, Thurles

Thursday 20th April, 9.00-11.00am, Silver Springs Hotel, Cork

Wednesday 24th May, 4.30-6.30pm, Killishin Hotel, Portlaoise

Thursday 25th May, 9.00-11.00am, Treacys Oakwood Hotel, Shannon

To book a free place at the event, visit https://isme.ie/isme-roadshows-2023