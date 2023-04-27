ARTS: Premiere of “(Un)Holy Blood” – Live at St Luke’s, Cork City

27 April 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

What: Premiere of (Un)Holy Blood- Written by Lidija Šola & Sadhbh Moriarty

When: Saturday 6th May 2023 | Show 9pm |

Where: Live at St Luke’s, Summerhill North, Cork City, T23 XE29

Tickets: €22 at Eventbrite

A transdisciplinary performance highlighting the pitfalls of organised religion and challenging the ways we engage in feminism, (Un)Holy Blood is a subversive blend of contemporary circus, theatre, dance and visual art

After a sold-out showcase during Pitch’d Festival, the world premier of (Un)Holy Blood comes to St. Luke’s. In an unlikely collaboration between Croatian circus artist, Lidija Šola, and Kerry writer, Sadhbh Moriarty, the duo join forces to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of circus performance, merging breathtaking physical feats with an exhilarating plot. Šola performs free falls from a height and unabashedly tackles feminist issues. With immersive soundscapes and projections throughout, St. Luke’s is set to transform into the Central Cathedral of (Un)Holy Blood – the stronghold of the one true feminist church – for a multimedia experience unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.

An armless saint. A feminist church. A power-hungry priestess. Lasanta is attempting something no one has done before – summon Saint Lirio back to earth. But the broken souls of the oppressed have other ideas.

Inspired by Alejandro Jodorowsky’s 1989 surrealist thriller, Santa Sangre, this hair-raising spectacle is not for the faint-hearted. A genre-defying performance that will leave you breathless, (Un)Holy Blood is a testament to the power of the arts to challenge our beliefs and spark important conversations about social issues.

“We are beyond excited to bring (Un)Holy Blood to St. Luke’s and showcase our unique vision of a feminist circus performance. Our hope is that audiences will be challenged and motivated by our subversive take on organised religion and the recurring oppressions women face,” said Šola and Moriarty.