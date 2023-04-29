Ballymaloe Relish rebrands

29 April 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Ballymaloe Foods has unveiled a fresh new look for its iconic Ballymaloe Relish product. The world-famous company worked with top Irish illustrators as well as branding consultancy True Story for the rebranding project and is rolling out the new designs to shelves nationwide and internationally.

The much loved condiment, along with the full range of Ballymaloe Foods products including its Mayo, Irish Beetroot and Pasta Sauces, has been given a makeover, while still maintaining the unmistakable, iconic image of Ballymaloe House as its logo.

The drawing of the house that features on each label was done by Dublin-based illustrator Ron Wilson. The fruit and vegetable images were created by Galway native Claire Coogan. The labels on all the jars have the Myrtle leaf and Myrtle Berry as a background – a nod to the Myrtle Tree that was planted when Myrtle Allen was born and still stands tall today at the entrance to Ballymaloe House.

Maxine Hyde, General Manager of Ballymaloe Foods says the rebranding of the products has given them a fresh look that still holds true to the Ballymaloe legacy: “My grandmother, the late Myrtle Allen, was all about local produce and sustainability and in many ways she was ahead of her time. I know she’d be delighted with our rebranded products, particularly because we worked with Irish branding consultancy True Story, as well as Irish illustrators to create the new packaging. We were careful to create a look for our products that appeals to the contemporary consumer while still paying homage to the origins of Ballymaloe Foods, a company that my mother Yasmin worked so hard to grow and develop.”

The story of Ballymaloe Relish dates back almost 100 years to the 1930s when Ivan Allen was growing tomatoes at his glasshouses in Shanagarry. Ivan’s wife Myrtle began to create a delicious relish from the rich yield of tomatoes, naturally preserving them so they could be enjoyed all year round.

Using her mother’s recipe, Yasmin Hyde, Myrtle’s daughter, began producing Ballymaloe Relish in her own kitchen. This led to Yasmin establishing Ballymaloe Foods in 1990.

The company now produces a wide variety of award-winning foods including relishes, pasta sauces, beetroot and everyday condiments all made in Little Island, County Cork. Ballymaloe Foods remains a family-run business today. Yasmin’s three children and her daughter-in-law are among the many employees at the company.

Ballymaloe Foods is celebrating its rebrand, the ultimate glow-up, with a competition. One lucky winner and a friend will each receive a spa voucher for their own fabulous glow-up just in time for summer. For more details visit @ballymaloefoods on Facebook or Instagram before May 1st.