Funding approved for Minor Flood Mitigation Works at Coachford Village, Co Cork

22 May 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Mr. Patrick O’Donovan, T.D., recently announced the approval of Cork County Council’s application for funding under the Office of Public Works’ Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme. Under the scheme, the Office of Public Works (OPW) has approved funding of €36,000 for proposed works, which will include a Flood Scoping Report to investigate the causes of flooding in the area and the preferred flood relief options to be initiated.

Background

The Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme was introduced by the Office of Public Works in 2009. Since then, 47 funding applications by Cork County Council have been supported under this scheme (see https://www.floodinfo.ie/county-summary/).

The purpose of the scheme is to provide funding to Local Authorities to undertake minor flood mitigation works or studies to address localised flooding and coastal protection problems within their administrative areas. The scheme generally applies where a solution can be readily identified and achieved in a short time frame.

Under the scheme, applications are considered for projects that are estimated to cost not more than €750,000 in each instance. Funding of up to 90% of the cost is available for approved projects. Applications are assessed by the OPW having regard to the specific economic, social and environmental criteria of the scheme, including a cost benefit ratio.

Works that are normally the responsibility of the local authorities will generally not be considered for OPW funding. Where such works would also mitigate the risk of flooding to properties, partial funding may be considered by OPW.