Raw sewerage stops flowing into West Cork Harbour

22 May 2023

By Bryan McCarthy

Castletownshend Sewerage Scheme to be completed in early 2024

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Cork County Council, is progressing with the construction of new wastewater infrastructure for Castletownshend. This important project will eliminate the discharge of untreated wastewater into Castlehaven Harbour, resulting in improved water quality that will enhance local amenities and support social and economic development.

Speaking about the project to date, Anthony Kavanagh, Programme Manager with Uisce Éireann, said: “We are progressing well towards delivering this important project on behalf of the local community in the beautiful coastal village of Castletownshend.”

“The new Castle pumping station is installed and ready for commissioning along with the installation of pipeline from the station to the new wastewater treatment plant. The works at the wastewater treatment plant are also well underway along with other elements of the project.”

“This significant investment will boost Castletownshend by enhancing the local environment and improving water quality for swimming, rowing, and sailing. Eliminating the discharge of untreated wastewater into Castlehaven Harbour will enhance the scenic views and coastal walks around Castletownshend.”

The project commenced in August 2022 with construction works due to be completed later this year and the project to be completed by early 2024. Uisce Éireann and their contractor, Glan Agua, will continue to work with the local community throughout the project.

Any individual or business interested in getting a new connection to the public wastewater collection infrastructure must contact Uisce Éireann. You can make a pre-connection enquiry to establish whether a connection to the public network is feasible; where the connection can be made and any associated charges. For more information, please visit www.water.ie/connections

In Cork, works have also been completed on wastewater treatment infrastructure in Castletownbere and Inchigeelagh to eliminate the discharge of raw sewage, while works are currently underway in Whitegate/Aghada and Ballycotton.

“Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment. “