Bulmers Announces Details of Next Secret Orchard Gigs in Cork and Waterford 

23 May 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Pastiche, Tebi Rex, and Aonair among homegrown talent performing at Bulmers Secret Orchard gigs

Bulmers cider has announced that the next Secret Orchard gigs will take place in Reardens, Cork on May 26th and The Reg, Waterford on June 9th.

All events will give music fans a glimpse of what to expect at Bulmers Secret Orchard Clonmel, which will take place this year on September 9th. Local gigs will be headlined by Tebi Rex (Cork), Rachel Mae Hannon (Waterford) , Aonair (Waterford), with performances / DJ sets from Salamay and Izzy Showbizzy (Cork) and Molumby (Waterford). Fans can register now to attend all gigs for FREE at secretorchard.bulmers.ie, and tickets will be distributed on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.

While the secret is now out about these gigs, Bulmers has even more secrets to reveal in the coming weeks about where the next magical Secret Orchard experience will take place this summer, as well as the artists who will perform at Bulmers Secret Orchard Clonmel. Bulmers fans know that time bears fruit, and music lovers who keep an eye on Bulmers on social media and sign up to the Secret Orchard website will be the first to discover all these secrets as they are revealed.

Bulmers Secret Orchard Clonmel

For one weekend only in September, the stunning surrounds of the orchard at Bulmers Clonmel wil l transform into an exclusive, magical experience, complete with performances from Ireland’s brightest talent, tasty food and of course, delicious Bulmers!

At Clonmel, guests will be brought on a private tour of the Bulmers Orchard, a place shrouded in history, where Bulmers grows its 17 varieties of apples, and years, months, and days pass to create the moment when time bears fruit. At Bulmers Secret Orchard Clonmel, attendees can expect exclusive performances from some of Ireland’s hottest up and coming musical talents along with other secret surprises. Expect delicious food throughout the event, paired with a crisp and refreshing pint of Bulmers. Once the festivities end, some lucky attendees will enjoy luxury glamping amongst the trees and stars with four-person bell tents available for the night.

To be in with a chance to win tickets to Bulmers Secret Orchard Clonmel, simply visit secretorchard.bulmers.ie. Keep an eye out for special packs of Bulmers which will be available in select retailers nationwide from May and will all have QR codes that people can scan to win. There will also be QR codes on pints in pubs and bars across Ireland, which when scanned, bring people to the website to enter. All winners will receive four tickets to The Secret Orchard at Bulmers Clonmel, which includes luxury glamping in a four-person bell tent. Entries close on 31st August ahead of the event on Saturday 9th September.