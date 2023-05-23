BUSINESS: West Cork May event focuses on the art of networking

23 May 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Networking can seem daunting and overwhelming to many but what does networking really mean? Network Ireland West Cork’s May event is a networking workshop hosted by Ciara Byrne and Caroline Murphy. Both will guide you through the do’s and don’ts of effective networking and give tips for you to go forward with confidence and purpose in all future networking opportunities.

Ciara Byrne is the Director of Revenue Enablement globally for SupportNinja, who have recently launched their presence in Ireland based out of the Glandore offices in West Cork with Ciara’s team are spread across New Zealand, US, Ireland and the Philippines. Ciara has been involved in Network Ireland West Cork since its inception in 2018. Together with Adrienne Harrington, Network Ireland West Cork’s first president, they identified a gap in supports for businesswomen in West Cork and formed the West Cork branch. Ciara was the networking group’s 2nd President in 2019 and remains actively involved.

Ciara will be joined by Caroline Murphy, Business Coach and founder of the award-winning West Cork Eggs. Caroline was Network Ireland West Cork Branch President in 2020 and currently is a Branch Liaison Officer for Network Ireland National Executive Committee. Caroline coaches business owners and helps them to develop goals, systems and a roadmap to get them to where they want to be. She writes a business column in the Irish Farmers Journal. In 2009 Caroline bought 4 hens and this was a decision that was to change her life. Fast forward to today and West Cork Eggs now have 3500 free range hens on the family farm near Rosscarbery, West Cork and are part of the Supervalu Food Academy family.

Network like a pro webinar is open to members of Network Ireland and non members too. Branch president Anne Marie Kingston said “We want to encourage businesswomen all over West Cork to join us for this networking event. This is an opportunity to promote your business to others and to grow your networking skills. During this workshop, you will be encouraged to make new connections and share your business details.”

This networking workshop takes place at Celtic Ross Hotel on Wednesday 31st May, 7.30pm–9pm. Tickets are available on eventbrite.