Munster Travel to Cape Town

22 May 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A 30-player Munster travelling squad will depart for South Africa today and arrive in Cape Town tomorrow ahead of Saturday’s URC Grand Final against Stormers (6.30pm local/5.30pm Irish time).

The squad consists of 17 forwards and 13 backs with Munster’s 23-man matchday squad to be named before 12pm on Friday.

Jean Kleyn and Ben Healy are due to complete the return to play protocols this week after being removed during the semi-final win over Leinster.

Malakai Fekitoa, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash and RG Snyman have completed the return to play protocols and are available for selection after missing the semi-final.

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy scrum-half Ethan Coughlan is included in the travelling squad.

Munster Travelling Squad

Forwards: Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Josh Wycherley; Diarmuid Barron, Niall Scannell, Scott Buckley; Stephen Archer, Roman Salanoa; Tadhg Beirne, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Fineen Wycherley; Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony.

Backs: Craig Casey, Ethan Coughlan, Conor Murray; Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Ben Healy; Malakai Fekitoa, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell; Shane Daly, Keith Earls, Mike Haley, Calvin Nash.