22nd May, 2023

There are 5k runs in Cork every Saturday morning

22 May 2023
By Bryan McCarthy
Ballincollig parkrun takes place every Saturday at 9:30am. It is a a free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event. Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate – it’s up to you! If you want an official time you need to register at https://www.parkrun.ie/ballincollig/. The event is now run in association with VHI. The Health insurance firm recently began supporting a ‘parkrun practice’ initiative which was set up by parkrun Ireland in collaboration with the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) to encourage GP practices to develop close links with their local parkrun and encourage patients and carers to take part in their local parkrun to help build local communities centred on wellness.

There are other parkruns in Cork at Tramore Valley Park, Glen RiverMacroom Castle Demesne, and Mallow Castle.

Celebrity Irish international track and field athlete David Gillick attended Saturday’s parkrun in Ballincollig.

Vhi ambassador David Gillick and staff from Vhi are pictured before the Ballincollig parkrun, where Vhi hosted a special volunteer take over on Saturday morning. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Participants warm up before the Ballincollig parkrun, where Vhi hosted a special volunteer take over on Saturday morning. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Vhi ambassador David Gillick and staff from Vhi are pictured before the Ballincollig parkrun, where Vhi hosted a special volunteer take over on Saturday morning.  Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Vhi ambassador David Gillick encourages a participant at Ballincollig parkrun. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

