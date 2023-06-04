SPORTS: Podium Finish for Irish Eventing Team in Cork Nations Cup

4 June 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

EQUESTRIAN NEWS: Ireland claimed team and individual third place in the FEI 4* Nations Cup in Millstreet

The Irish Senior Eventing team claimed third place at the FEI CCIO4*-S Nations Cup in Millstreet, Co. Cork this afternoon, Sunday 4th of June.

Following the first two days of dressage Ireland sat in fourth position on a score of 99.3, not far behind leaders New Zealand on a score 86.0. A disappointing second phase in the show jumping saw Ireland slip down the leader board.

Under the guidance of interim HSI Eventing High Performance Director Dag Albert the Irish rallied ahead of the final cross-country phase today. Competing in the heat of the day, the team knew the challenge ahead and were up to the task.

A mix of youth and experience, the team included Olympians Sarah Ennis and Joseph Murphy riding two horses with excellent form recently. Jennifer Kuehnle was making her senior team debut following success in the underage ranks and Ian Cassells was making his second appearance on a senior team.

Ennis, Cassells and Murphy all completed with clear cross-country rounds, only adding time penalties to their respective scores. An unfortunate 20 penalties at fence 20 left Kuehnle and Polly Blue Eyes, owned by Hans Kuehnle, as the team discard score.

Murphy and Calmaro, owned by Claire Mayne, Charlie Mayne, Richard Ames and Annette O’Callaghan, were the best of the Irish, finishing in third place individually. Ennis partnered Grantstown Jackson [TIH](ISH) to finish 18th and Cassells and Millridge Atlantis (ISH) were 23rd.

Ireland finished on a team score of 139.7, with Belgium in second on 131.9 and New Zealand holding on to their lead to win the Nations Cup on 114.6. New Zealand’s Tim Price and Falco were the individual winners of the CCIO4*-S.

In the CCI4*-L competition Camilla Speirs was the best of the Irish, finishing in fifth place with the Irish Sport Horse BT Angelo. Robbie Kearns finished fourth and fifth in the CCI3*-L with Chance Encounter and Pisco Sour respectively.

Charles Ancona – Official athlete clothing supplier to HSI’s Senior Olympic programmes

BREEDING

Grantstown Jackson [TIH] (ISH) – 2011 gelding by Clover Brigade (ISH) out of Winnign Lass (TB) by Right Win (TB). Breeder: Caroline Widger, Co Waterford. Owner: Peter Cole and Susanna Frankie. Rider: Sarah Ennis (IRL)

Millridge Atlantis (ISH) – 2014 gelding by Dinan Cascaletto (ISH) out of Kereen Sue (ISH) by Warrenstown You 2 (ISH). Breeder: Sean O’Loughlin, Co Kilkenny. Owner: Fiona Leahy and Gerry Leahy. Rider: Ian Cassells (IRL)

BT Angelo – 2013 gelding by Indoctro (HOLST) out of Decision Day (ISH) by Lafontaine (USA). Breeder: Kate Jarvey. Owner: Orla O’Neill and Bridget Speirs. Rider: Camilla Speirs (IRL).

Chance Encounter (ISH) – 2009 gelding by Creevagh Grey Rebel (ID) out of Camedia (IRE) by LORD Americo (GB). Breeder: Robin Johnston, Co Down. Owner: Richard Ames. Rider: Robbie Kearns (IRL).

Pisco Sour (ISH) – 2014 gelding by Metropole (KWPN) out of Heathlawn Cailin (ID) by Clover Park (ID). Breeder: Joe Treacy, Co Galway. Owner: Avery Klunick.Rider: Robbie Kearns (IRL).