PHOTOS: Ocean to City boat race

4 June 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Good fun yesterday in the sunshine

The ‘Ocean to City’ also known as ‘An Rás Mór’ has become Ireland’s largest rowing and paddling race. It’s also the flagship event of Cork Harbour Festival each year. The first race took place during Cork Cities 2005 European Culture year.

Now, entrants include traditional wooden working boats, currachs, skiffs, gigs and longboats along with contemporary ocean racing shells, kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddle boards.

The programme includes races over four course distances: the longest is the 28km Ocean Course, then comes the 22km City Course, the 13km Monkstown Course, and the 4km Youth Course. The finish line is the City Centre where well wishers, buoyed on by the June sunshine provided at atmospheric conclusion.

well-known Cork photographer Clare Keogh was covering yesterday’s event.

SUP Boarder Padraic O’Connor after finishing the Ocean to City – An Rás Mór: flagship event of this year’s Cork Harbour Festival, which runs from 2-11 June, with over 80 events on land and on water. See corkharbourfestival.com for full programme of events.

Picture: Clare Keogh