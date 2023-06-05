Life Hacks for Health: What Will Happen to Your Body If You Walk Every Day?

5 June 2023

The great ancient Greek physician Hippocrates once said, “Walking is the best medicine.” And he was right. Walking requires a minimum of effort, you can do it for free, and besides, it has a beneficial effect not only on your physical but also psychological health. Today we will tell you exactly how this happens.

Improves Brain Function

In a study conducted at the University of Kansas, it was found that aerobic exercise reduces the likelihood of early symptoms of dementia and the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Today 35 million people in the world are suffering from this disease, and this figure is growing every year. Scientists predict that in the next 20 years, their number will double. But there is also good news. The same scientists found out that people who lead a physically active lifestyle are less prone to this disease than those who lead a sedentary lifestyle. This is because those who move have a larger hippocampus volume. The hippocampus is the part of the brain responsible for verbal memory and learning.

In addition, walking helps to improve the overall psychological health of a person, because it helps to reduce stress levels and the production of endorphins. In addition, it stimulates the production of not only chemicals necessary for the normal functioning of our brain but also activates the growth of blood vessels of the brain and cells.

Improves Vision

Who would have thought that the movement of the legs improves vision? But how is this even possible? Firstly, walking helps to fight glaucoma – it reduces eye pressure. The fact is that glaucoma develops when too much fluid accumulates in the eyeball, which causes an increase in internal pressure. This in turn affects the work of the optic nerve and leads to visual impairment. The Glaucoma Research Foundation recommends walking as one of the best ways to help reduce the risk of this disease and even alleviate its symptoms.

If you think that you are too young and this problem will not affect you soon, know that walking has a beneficial effect on vision in general. Such low–intensity physical exercise strengthens and stimulates the visual cortex, the part of the brain that is responsible for processing the images that our eyes send to it. That is why we advise you to take a walk today to improve your eyesight and protect your eyes from potential problems in the future.

Prevents the Occurrence of Heart Disease

You’ve probably all heard that running strengthens the heart. But according to recent research by scientists, walking is no less effective than running when it comes to preventing the occurrence of heart disease and heart attacks. 30 minutes of walking every day helps to avoid the appearance of many serious diseases, for example, diseases of the cardiovascular system, lowering high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and improving blood circulation.

Increases Lung Volume

Walking is an aerobic exercise, which means that it helps to increase the amount of oxygen in the blood circulating in the body and remove toxins and slags. And it is also very useful for the lungs because when we walk, our breathing becomes deeper. In addition, some symptoms of lung diseases due to walking may become less obvious. Stress and medications, which are inextricably linked to lung diseases, weaken the immune system. And we all know that spending time on the street is an excellent means to raise immunity. So why don’t you start walking every day?

Benefits for the Pancreas

Believe it or not, walking helps prevent diabetes better than running. Scientists experimented. For 6 months, they studied people who were engaged in walking and found that they had a significant increase in glucose endurance, or blood sugar absorption, compared with a group of subjects who were engaged in running.

And this more efficient use of sugar contained in the blood allows your pancreas to produce less insulin, get more rest and gain more strength.

Improves Digestion

Just half an hour of walking every day not only reduces the risk of colon cancer but also improves digestion and normalizes intestinal motility. In addition, walking increases the chance of recovery even after colon cancer has been diagnosed. This incredible fact was revealed during a study of 150 thousand men and women who led an active lifestyle and walked daily.