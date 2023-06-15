15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
15th June, 2023

CUH Charity receives €40,000 from RTE Toy Show Appeal

15 June 2023
By Elaine Murphy
Cork University Hospital Charity has been awarded €40,000 from the RTE Toy Show Appeal grants for 2023 by Community Foundation Ireland.
Staff and patients of the paediatric diabetes service in Cork University Hospital celebrate the €40,000 committed by the RTE Toy Show Appeal to CUH Charity to develop the “Flipping the Classroom on Type 1 Diabetes” project. This project will provide electronic educational tools that will improve care for children and families with type 1 diabetes from across Munster.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

