CUH Charity receives €40,000 from RTE Toy Show Appeal
15 June 2023
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
Cork University Hospital Charity has been awarded €40,000 from the RTE Toy Show Appeal grants for 2023 by Community Foundation Ireland. Staff and patients of the paediatric diabetes service in Cork University Hospital celebrate the €40,000 committed by the RTE Toy Show Appeal to CUH Charity to develop the “Flipping the Classroom on Type 1 Diabetes” project. This project will provide electronic educational tools that will improve care for children and families with type 1 diabetes from across Munster. Pic: Brian Lougheed