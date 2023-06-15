Musgrave, Bord Bia, and Guaranteed Irish support Irish Food Brands at Cork event

15 June 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Three recent independent surveys carried out by Guaranteed Irish,

Musgrave, and Bord Bia show that the Irish public are purposefully

supporting buying local brands which is good news for local business

and consequently good news for the environment.

Today at an event called ‘Cracking Sustainability in the Face of

Rising Costs, held by Guaranteed Irish and SuperValu,’ Fiona Twomey of

Bord Bia, The Irish Food Board, announced the result of their recent

survey which found that “Irish consumers remain committed to

supporting locally produced food with almost two in three buying local

produce on at least a weekly basis, and over half expecting to

increase their frequency of purchase in the next six months’.

At the event in Cork, the expert panel of speakers included Owen

Keogh, Head of Sustainability at Musgrave, Brian Murphy, Partner Lead

Best Managed Companies Programme and Audit & Assurance Partner,

Deloitte, Emma Walls, Commercial Director at Glenisk and Fiona Twomey,

Global Retail Specialist, Bord Bia.

Also in attendance were some great local brands showcasing their

products. Kate Dempsey (Kinsale Mead), Leonie Lynch (Juspy), Maurice

Gilbert (Ballyhoura Apple Farm), Colette Twomey (Clonakilty Food Company) & Hanna

Backmo (Hanna’s Bees Wraps Ltd.)