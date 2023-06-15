Musgrave, Bord Bia, and Guaranteed Irish support Irish Food Brands at Cork event

15 June 2023
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
Three recent independent surveys carried out by Guaranteed Irish,
Musgrave, and Bord Bia show that the Irish public are purposefully
supporting buying local brands which is good news for local business
and consequently good news for the environment.
Today at an event called ‘Cracking Sustainability in the Face of
Rising Costs, held by Guaranteed Irish and SuperValu,’ Fiona Twomey of
Bord Bia, The Irish Food Board, announced the result of their recent
survey which found that “Irish consumers remain committed to
supporting locally produced food with almost two in three buying local
produce on at least a weekly basis, and over half expecting to
increase their frequency of purchase in the next six months’.
At the event in Cork, the expert panel of speakers included Owen
Keogh, Head of Sustainability at Musgrave, Brian Murphy, Partner Lead
Best Managed Companies Programme and Audit & Assurance Partner,
Deloitte, Emma Walls, Commercial Director at Glenisk and Fiona Twomey,
Global Retail Specialist, Bord Bia.
Also in attendance were some great local brands showcasing their
products. Kate Dempsey (Kinsale Mead), Leonie Lynch (Juspy), Maurice
Gilbert (Ballyhoura Apple Farm), Colette Twomey (Clonakilty Food Company) & Hanna
Backmo (Hanna’s Bees Wraps Ltd.)