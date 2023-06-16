JOBS: 96FM seeks Breakfast Show Producer

16 June 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork radio station 96FM has advertised for a new morning role.

“We are now entering a new and exciting phase as Lorraine Murphy moves from our Drivetime Show to present alongside Ross Browne” reads the job advert on industry website RadioTodayJobs.com

“A vacancy has arisen for a producer to support them to generate the best content for the people of Cork to wake up to each morning.” it continues.

See the full job advert at https://radiotodayjobs.com/job/breakfast-show-producer-2