15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
16th June, 2023

JOBS: 96FM seeks Breakfast Show Producer

16 June 2023
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Logo of the radio station

Cork radio station 96FM has advertised for a new morning role.

“We are now entering a new and exciting phase as Lorraine Murphy moves from our Drivetime Show to present alongside Ross Browne” reads the job advert on industry website RadioTodayJobs.com

“A vacancy has arisen for a producer to support them to generate the best content for the people of Cork to wake up to each morning.” it continues.

See the full job advert at https://radiotodayjobs.com/job/breakfast-show-producer-2

AREA: CORK CITY, JOBS, NEWS
CUH Charity receives €40,000 from RTE Toy Show Appeal
Previous Post
Macroom Music Fest 2023 takes place 23rd to 25th June
Next Post