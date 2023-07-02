15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
2nd July, 2023

Chinese eCar brand ‘BYD’ holds launch event in Cork

2 July 2023
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

BYD is a Chinese eCar brand that is making inroads into the marketplace across Europe

It was only in February that BYD appointed two Motor Distributors Ltd (MDL) as their National Dealer Partner for the Republic of Ireland.

MDL’s main activity in Ireland has historically been the distribution of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, which is will continue with. MDL was quick to open showrooms in Dublin and Cork. The Cork site being adjacent to the existing Mercedes showroom in East Gate, Little Island.

BYD website states it is “the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles”. BYD’s footprint now covers six continents, more than 70 countries and over 400 cities.

This week Entertainment presenter Finnoula Jay and Celebrity chef Lilly Higgins fronted a Cork launch event at the Dean Hotel, Horgan’s Quay, Cork City. Photographer David Clynch was there.

Presenter Fionnuala Jay pictured at an evening of discovery with BYD as they launch the Atto 3 into Ireland with Motor Distributors Limited (MDL). Guests enjoyed an evening uncovering Cork's undiscovered gems, hosted by presenter Fionnuala Jay who was joined by TV chef and writer Lilly Higgins. BYD, a global leader in electric vehicles introduces the groundbreaking Atto 3, a fully electric SUV seamlessly combining
sustainability and style.
Picture: David Clynch

TV chef and writer Lilly Higgins
sustainability and style.
Picture: David Clynch

Eimear Hallahan from Cloyne, Stephen Hennessy from Ardmore, Leslie Boland from Youghal and Aimee Wills from Blackrock
Picture: David Clynch

Sarah Morley from Rochestown and Patrick Vicente from Wilton
Picture: David Clynch

Jade Barry from Rochestown and Glenn Williamson from Lehenaghmore
Picture: David Clynch

Minnie Marley from Cork and Jade Foley from Knocknaheeny
Picture: David Clynch

June Lacour and Dr Monica Peres, both from Cork
Picture: David Clynch

Grace Glynn and Ella Cosgrove, both from Mallow
Picture: David Clynch

In Q3 2022, BYD Auto shipped 537,000 EV units, an annual increase of 200%, but of that only 17,000 were sales in markets outside China. BYD has established a base in the Netherlands to handle its expansion into Europe.

