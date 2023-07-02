Chinese eCar brand ‘BYD’ holds launch event in Cork

2 July 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

BYD is a Chinese eCar brand that is making inroads into the marketplace across Europe

It was only in February that BYD appointed two Motor Distributors Ltd (MDL) as their National Dealer Partner for the Republic of Ireland.

MDL’s main activity in Ireland has historically been the distribution of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, which is will continue with. MDL was quick to open showrooms in Dublin and Cork. The Cork site being adjacent to the existing Mercedes showroom in East Gate, Little Island.

BYD website states it is “the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles”. BYD’s footprint now covers six continents, more than 70 countries and over 400 cities.

This week Entertainment presenter Finnoula Jay and Celebrity chef Lilly Higgins fronted a Cork launch event at the Dean Hotel, Horgan’s Quay, Cork City. Photographer David Clynch was there.

In Q3 2022, BYD Auto shipped 537,000 EV units, an annual increase of 200%, but of that only 17,000 were sales in markets outside China. BYD has established a base in the Netherlands to handle its expansion into Europe.