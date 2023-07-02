Gardai seek witnesses to yesterday’s McCurtain Street Fermoy RTC

2 July 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Gardaí are investigating a serious road traffic collision involving two cars that occurred at approximately 8:40pm on Saturday 1st July 2023 at McCurtain Street in Fermoy, County Cork.

A passenger of one of the cars, a man in his 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital and is in a critical condition. The driver of the other car (female, 50s) was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The road at McCurtain Street remains closed this morning with local diversions in place. Forensic Collision Investigators will conduct an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the McCurtain Street area between 8:30pm and 9pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.