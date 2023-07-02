Cork City’s first Trans+ Pride march

2 July 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Saturday saw over a thousand people join the first official Cork Trans+ Pride march. Cork Green Party Councillors, Reps, and members were proud to join the march and enjoy the warm welcome of the public on a sunny Saturday afternoon when diversity and inclusivity were celebrated by all.

Green Party councillor for Cork City North East, Oliver Moran, said:

“It’s very clear now after the demonstration where the spirit of the city lies. Unfortunately, there’s been too great a preoccupation given to a small group of individuals who have been harassing shop workers, librarians, healthcare staff, universities and more based on conspiracy theory and prejudice.

“We are an open city, a city of welcomes, and that statement has been made over and over again by the people of it. Trans people are particularly vulnerable and the march was particularly in support of them and their needs — but the context was to show solidarity with all vulnerable groups, Travellers, refugees and asylum seekers, women needing abortion services, who find themselves the target of intolerance and prejudice.”

Green Party candidate for Cork City North West, Louise Jordan, added:

“You could see in the smiling faces of the onlookers in the streets and cafés that the real people of Cork are tolerant, understanding and welcoming. The atmosphere was happy, generous and loving. The hateful people stayed at home.”

Green Party councillor for Cork City South Central, Dan Boyle, added:

“We are all others. We all have the right to be who and what we want to be. We can only be a society that recognises our right to be different, distinct but together.”