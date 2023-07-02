News from Carrigaline

2 July 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Tidy Towns

While the final period of the Cork County Council litter league has passed the judges marking has not been made public. After the first two periods Carrigaline was in the lead, but they will have to wait until the awards night in County Hall next September to hear the final results. The Tidy Towns volunteers continue to work flat out on various projects to improve the appearance of Carrigaline. Judging for the National SuperValu Tidy Towns competition is taking place during June and July and adjudicators may call at any time. Everybody is asked to help. New volunteers are welcome, call to HQ any Tuesday at 10.00am, Wednesday at 7.00pm or Saturday at 9.30am or take on a project at any time.

School Garden winners

Comhgháirdeachas le Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighin who were Overall Winners at the Cork County Federation Muintir na Tíre best school garden in Cork County schools garden awards event in County Hall on Wednesday June 21st 2023. Míle buíochas do Muinteóir Clár Uí Mhaoláin who encouraged the pupils with the project, Clár is also the assistant Secretary of Carrigaline Tidy Towns

Sunflower Competition

So, who can grow the tallest sunflowers in Carrigaline? says Carrigaline Tidy Towns committee. They are running a competition to encourage individuals, households, businesses or whomever in the community, to get involved in growing sunflowers. Sunflowers are a valuable food source for birds, bees and insects, thus enhancing biodiversity in our surroundings. They will have a variety of prizes on offer for the tallest and most impressive sunflowers at the end of the Summer months.

All you need to do to enter is to send a text to 085 144 4206, making sure to include your name and address. Towards the end of the Summer they will make contact with all entrants to organise judging.

Well Visit

Due to inclement weather and the wet ground conditions the annual procession, rosary and benediction at Ronóg’s Well on Friday June 23rd was cancelled at short notice. Nevertheless quite a few visited the well and did the rounds during the course of the day.

Fr Mathew Commemoration

Carrigaline Pioneers are looking forward to attending the Annual Commemoration in honour of Fr. Mathew which will be held this Tuesday 4th July at 7.30 p.m. in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Tory Top Road, Ballyphehane. T12 HW89. This special family friendly event is organised by Cork Regional Pioneer Council. There will be refreshments afterwards in Togher Community Centre on Togher Road, T12TX 2Y. Beidh fáilte roimh chách. Everybody’s welcome

Men’s Shed

Plenty of activity in the Carrigaline Men’s Shed in the wood workshop, the mechanical section, the walking group, the Shed choir, the snooker players and visitors. On Monday last Lorraine Connelly from the Irish Men’s Shed Association headquarters visited the Shed to arrange a 10 week ‘Shed For Life’ course starting in September. The Walking group drove to Ringaskiddy parked at Gobby beach carpark, walked over the bridge to do a lap of the Haulbowline Island walk and back to their cars. On Tuesday a member of Thurles Men’s Shed paid a surprise visit as the Shed choir were at their weekly practice. Meanwhile work is ongoing getting the Shed ready for the official opening this Saturday. On Tuesday of last week 31 members of the Men’s Shed had a great day out. They travelled by coach to Kilgarvan where they visited the Kilgarvan Motor Museum, followed by a call to the Hillmount Day Care Centre in the Village where they got a great welcome. The Men’s Shed choir sang for an hour for the visitors and staff at the Day Care Centre. They then visited Kenmare before travelling over the Healy Pass to Glengarriff. There they enjoyed an evening meal at Jack’s restaurant followed by music and a sing song.

Active Retired

Carrigaline Active Retirement Association went on a day trip to Youghal Thursday June 22nd. 30 members left Carrigaline at 10 o’clock, on arrival in Youghal some went for refreshments while others went for a paddle. The group had a tour of the Clock Gate Tower at 12 o’clock which they felt was well worth a visit. St Mary’s Collegiate Church was another very interesting place where some people visited. After lunch they went to visit the Clarenbridge Garden Centre, Kinsalebeg, Co Waterford where some plants were purchased. They finished up the day with dinner in the Island Gate Restaurant. They were blessed with beautiful weather which made for a very pleasant day out.

This Thursday June 29th CARA are back in the Parish Centre where they will have a party as it’s their last day before they break up for July and August.

Knock Pilgrimage

A bus load of pilgrims left Carrigaline at 8.30am last Saturday for a two day pilgrimage to Knock. Organised by the Pioneer Centre they were accompanied by their Spiritual Director Fr Joe Long SPS. Their first port of call was the Inn at Dromoland for breakfast. They arrived in Knock shortly after 1.00pm and were in good time to join the St Joseph’s Young Priests Society Day pilgrimage ceremonies in the Basilica. They stayed overnight in Knock House Hotel which is quite near the Basilica and all the facilities at the shrine. All were free to visit the various chapels, the museum, to go to confession in the Reconciliation Chapel, light candles, get Knock water, get Masses offered or buy religious objects during the afternoon. After dinner in the Hotel the group joined the resident musician where they enjoyed the entertainment. On Sunday, which was the Franciscan Pilgrimage Day, Fr Joe led the Stations of the Cross at 12 noon. The group attended the Rosary at 2.00pm followed by the blessing of the sick at 2.30pm. in the Basilica, followed by Mass at 3.00pm which for many of the group was their second Mass of the day. After Mass any religious objects purchased were blessed. As it was a showery day the outdoor procession was cancelled and benediction was imparted indoors. When the ceremonies were over the bus left Knock with Fr Joe leading the rosary on the journey before they stopped for dinner at the Inn at Dromoland . All were pleased with the ambience in the hotel and the excellent food served. The group were also loud in their compliments to Martin Twomey buses and to their Carrigaline driver Gerry Hennessy who had them home around 11.00pm.

Comhaltas

Young Comhaltas na Dúglaise musicians playing for the Niamh Hatchell dancers entertained the residents and staff of St Luke’s Home last Monday.