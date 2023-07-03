Macroom daycare supports need to be expanded – Aindrias Moynihan TD

3 July 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Local Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan has said the “huge gap” in daycare supports including dementia support services in Macroom, Co Cork needs to be addressed.

The Cork North-West TD said day centre services must be expanded in the Macroom area to allow older people live in their homes independently for as long as possible.

“Day centres are key to supporting older people to remain in their homes for as long as possible,” Deputy Moynihan said.

“Unfortunately, there’s a huge gap in daycare services around Macroom. A limited service is being for people with dementia once a week through Alzheimer Society Ireland. But there are no other services available at present. That needs to be rectified.

“People who are growing older deserve to remain in their homes for as long as possible. The HSE need to put in place funding and use the old health centre on the Macroom hospital grounds to service the growing need locally.”

Minister for Older People Mary Butler told Deputy Moynihan the HSE was “very supportful” of the day care centre project.

“When we’re trying to out supports in place for people we have to think outside-the-box and we have to utilise every empty building that’s there and make it fit for purpose and I believe that’s the plan,” Minister Butler said.

“The HSE has advised me that it’s not possible to outline a timeframe for the daycare centre project at this time as allocation of capital funding is awaited but they are very supportive of it.”