‘Vernon Mount Bridge’ officially named

10 July 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork’s new 4m wide pedestrian and cycle path bridge, connecting Grange to Tramore Valley Park, has been officially named Vernon Mount Bridge.

Over a period of a month, a total of 598 nominations were received from the public through a naming submission process set up by Cork City Council.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Kieran McCarthy said: ‘Many thanks to the general public for engaging in the naming process. This process has been used in recent years, for example in the naming of Mary Elmes Bridge. It is a process that my colleagues and I will continue to use, knowing that it provides the public an opportunity to be involved in shaping the culture and history of the city. This new amenity will provide much-needed connectivity for the residents of Grange and Frankfield, enhancing the active travel offering in the city.

The 63-metre pedestrian/cycle bridge and the adjoining kilometre-long cycle/ pathway will provide connectivity between Grange/Frankfield and the southern suburbs and will support residents, students, and commuters to opt for active travel and thereby reduce traffic congestion.

Funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA), the kilometre-long pathway will provide a public amenity for local residents through the wooded area south of Grange Road, allowing direct access across the N40 dual carriageway to Tramore Valley Park via the new pedestrian and cycle-only bridge.

The four-metre-wide pathway will also support people with mobility needs and will include environmentally sensitive public lighting.

The bridge and pathway are due to be opened to the public in the Autumn.

Cork City Council would like to thank all members of the public who made submissions during the selection process.