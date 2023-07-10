MAHON POINT: Irish Online Cosmetics brand opens first real-world shop

10 July 2023

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Beauty enthusiasts gathered to celebrate the opening of multi-award- winning Irish brand Ayu Cosmetics’ first permanent store, with the first 100 shoppers receiving an goodie bag full of Ayu’s fan favourites.

The opening of a unit in Mahon Point Shopping Centre follows from a pop-up store in Kildare Village. The Mahon Point unit spans 1030 square feet.

Speaking about the exciting opening, CEO and Founder of Ayu Cosmetics Suzie O’Neill said, “Opening our first permanent store is a dream come true. We believe that beauty has the power to inspire and empower, and we are thrilled to be able to bring purvis ion to life. Our Cork store is more than just a place to shop; it’s a destination where beauty meets creativity, confidence, and self-expression. We can’t wait to welcome our customers, and we look forward to opening many more stores across the country in the near future! ”

Ayu Cosmetics store is located at Unit 32 Mahon Point Shopping Centre, Mahon Link Road, Cork, T12 X7HK. It is open Monday-Wednesday 9:30am-7:00pm, 9:30-9:00pm on

Thursday and Friday, 9:30am-7:00pm Saturday, and 11:00am-6:00pm on Sunday.