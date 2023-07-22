INTERNET: Fibre broadband rollout expands across County Cork

22 July 2023

By Mary Bermingham

High-speed connectivity on the way as almost 4,000 Cork homes, farms and businesses near the Kanturk area see build works commence

Almost 22,000 homes, businesses and farms in Cork can avail of a high-speed connection today

14 July 2023: National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company rolling out the new high speed fibre broadband network under the Government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP) today announced that construction has commenced to deliver high-speed broadband to almost 3,890 premises in the Kanturk deployment area in County Cork.

In Cork, there are approximately 82,000 premises in the Intervention Area (IA), which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools. Under the National Broadband Plan, County Cork will see an investment of €314M in the new high speed fibre network. This will enable e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment, e-health initiatives, better energy efficiency in the home, and facilitate increased levels of remote working.

Having successfully completed the Survey and Design phase of the project, 3,890 Cork premises in the Kanturk deployment area are now under construction to have high-speed fibre. Homes, businesses and farms in these areas will be ready to connect to the National Broadband Network.

National Broadband Ireland’s website is regularly updated to show estimated connection dates. Signing up to the NBI email notifications at https://nbi.ie/eoi/ is the easiest way to get the most up to date status of premises during the rollout and when premises will be ready for order.

Works have already been completed in other parts of Cork and there are 21,937 premises that are available to order or pre-order high-speed, reliable broadband across the county, with 5,642 already connected to the network. National Broadband Ireland is calling on people to visit nbi.ie/map/ and enter their Eircode to see if they are ready to connect.

Peter Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland said: “Our teams are working tirelessly on the rollout plan and considerable progress has been made on the developments in Cork.”

He continued: “As the fast pace of the rollout continues, we are confident in our expertise to progress premises from the construction phase to the order phase. We are currently partnering with retail service providers, and other stakeholders, to connect homes in Cork. Minimum speeds of 500Mbps will be available.

“Our goal is to improve digital connectivity across the country. Digital connectivity has become a huge part of our everyday lives, and this new Fibre-to-the-Home network, will be a key enabler for the sustainability of local businesses and communities.”

Under the National Broadband Plan, 569,000 premises nationwide are included in the Intervention Area, which was established by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications to identify areas where commercial operators are not currently providing access to high-speed broadband or do not intend to.