PROPERTY: A townhouse near Cobh Cathedral for €150,000

DNG are handling the sale of 27 Lower Midleton Street Cobh Co Cork. The property is located along a quiet and picturesque Cul de Sac just a few minutes walk to the centre of the bustling town of Cobh in the shadow of the famous St. Colman’s Cathedral.

No27 is within close proximity to a host of amenities such as the harbour, titanic experience, railway and numerous restaurants, cafes and grocery stores. There are several excellent schools in the area at both Primary and Secondary level as well as transport facilities that are well catered for with easy access to the city centre via the train and regular buses to and from the City Centre and beyond.

While the house requires some redecoration and remodelling, it has plenty of potential in terms of redevelopment and is being sold with vacant possession. The interior comprises of a hallway, sitting room, living room, kitchen, two double bedrooms and bathroom. To the front, there is ample parking and to the rear, there is a spacious enclosed yard Contact sole agents DNG Spillane to arrange a private viewing. Features Superb location Close proximity to many amenities