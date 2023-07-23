PROPERTY: A townhouse near Cobh Cathedral for €150,000

23 July 2023
27 Lower Midleton Street, Cobh, Co. Cork
2 Bed – 1 Bath – 68 m² – Terrace – Could be starter home or investment opportunity with potential annual rental income of €14,400 G.F.C.H.
DNG are handling the sale of 27 Lower Midleton Street Cobh Co Cork. The property is located along a quiet and picturesque Cul de Sac just a few minutes walk to the centre of the bustling town of Cobh in the shadow of the famous St. Colman’s Cathedral.
No27 is within close proximity to a host of amenities such as the harbour, titanic experience, railway and numerous restaurants, cafes and grocery stores. There are several excellent schools in the area at both Primary and Secondary level as well as transport facilities that are well catered for with easy access to the city centre via the train and regular buses to and from the City Centre and beyond.
While the house requires some redecoration and remodelling, it has plenty of potential in terms of redevelopment and is being sold with vacant possession. The interior comprises of a hallway, sitting room, living room, kitchen, two double bedrooms and bathroom. To the front, there is ample parking and to the rear, there is a spacious enclosed yard Contact sole agents DNG Spillane to arrange a private viewing. Features Superb location Close proximity to many amenities
Entrance Hallway: Lino flooring, Radiator, Light Fitting, Understair Storage Living Room: 11.26ft x 10.70ft Open Fireplace, Power Point, Light Fitting, Window, Carpet Flooring Dining Room: 10.38 x 8.63ft Open Fireplace, Carpet Flooring, Light Fitting, Power Points, TV Point Kitchen: 8.7ft x 8.65ft Lino Flooring, Plumbed for Washing Machine, Built-In Storage Units, Windows, Door to Rear Yard Downstairs Bathroom: 8.9 x 5.3ft Sink, Bath, Storage, Shower, Tiled Wall & Flooring First Floor: Main Bedroom: 14.27 x 9.69ft Carpet Flooring, Built-In Wardrobes, Light Fitting, Windows, Radiator, Power Point Bedroom 2: 10.2ft x 9.07ft Carpet Flooring, Window, Light Fitting, Power Point