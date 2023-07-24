Wind turbine Community fund is accepting application from local groups

24 July 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

SSE Renewables is supporting community groups to power local change as they open the 2023 SSE Renewables Community Funds for Coomacheo and Curragh Wind Farms near Millstreet in Co. Cork and Coomatallin Wind Farm near Dunmanway Co. Cork.

Applications will be open until 5pm Friday, 4th August for community-based projects within a 20km radius of the Commacheo, Curragh and Coomatallin wind farms, with preference given to projects within five kilometres. Up to €142,000 will be available to support community projects with a focus on; Community Development, Energy Efficiency, Sustainability / Climate Action and / or Safety. Projects with a focus on Energy Efficiency will receive additional points to help communities to join in the transition to a net zero future.

Since 2006, SSE Renewables, the leading renewable energy owner, operator and developer has donated up to €1.85 million to local projects in the vicinity of the wind farm. SSE Renewables Community Funds is focusing on helping community groups become more sustainable and deliver projects that are financially sustainable while delivering maximum impact for the communities they serve.

Last year, through its annual Community Fund programme, SSE Renewables awarded over €1m in the Republic of Ireland to over 380 community projects, delivering impact in the communities closest to its wind farms.

CRITICAL the Emergency Medical Response Charity, operates Ireland’s first and only charity funded HEMS Air ambulance received funding of €5,000 from the Coomacheo and Curragh Community Fund towards supplying life-saving equipment for Emergency Medical Responders (EMRs).

Speaking about the support the group received from the SSE Renewables Community Fund, Jess Wright, Donor Care Officer for CRITICAL the Emergency Medical Response Charity said: “The funding from SSE Renewables Community Fund will enable us to provide our Emergency Medical Responders (EMRs) with specialist equipment and access to advanced training to further improve their skills. Through this funding we will be able to equip an EMR vehicle with lifesaving equipment that will be used to help those in medical emergencies in areas identified as vulnerable to us by the National Ambulance Service.”

Speaking at the launch of the Fund, Anne Reynolds, SSE Renewables Community Investment Manager, said: “From our experience, it is clear that local community groups are a key element of the work being carried out to support people and improve their lives. We are delighted to have invested €1,851,195 in the communities around Coomacheo, Curragh and Coomatallin. We look forward to welcoming new innovative and sustainable project applications this year and building new partnerships with the 2023 SSE Renewables Community Fund.”

The application process for this year’s fund will be online. For more information on how to apply, visit:

https://www.sserenewables.com/communities/community-fund-locations/ireland/north-cork/

or

https://www.sserenewables.com/communities/community-fund-locations/ireland/coomatallin/