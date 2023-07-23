PROPERTY: A house in Cork for only €95,000

23 July 2023
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
2 Castán Dóire, Halfway, Ballinhassig, Co. Cork
It’s a Terrace House with two bedrooms and two bathrooms and a floor area of 100 sq.m. “Prime Investment Opportunity – Avail of Vacant and derelict property grant” is the Estate Agents heading.
Number 2 is described as a in need of refurbishment but holding tremendous investment potential due to its prime location and the strong demand for both rentals and sales.
Situated just a short commute away from Cork City, Castn Dire offers a balance between urban convenience and suburban tranquility. “As an investor, you’ll appreciate the easy access to the city’s vibrant amenities, cultural attractions, and booming employment opportunities. Meanwhile, your tenants or future buyers will relish the retreat from the hustle and bustle, immersing themselves in the peaceful ambiance of Halfway.” continues the listing.
Features
- Allocated Parking
- Short commute to Cork City
- Investment Opportunity
- Quiet Residential Estate
- Year of Construction: 2007 (has been derelict since at least July 2019 according to Google Streetview photos)
- Garden to the rear
- Avail of Vacant and derelict property grant