PROPERTY: A house in Cork for only €95,000

Number 2 is described as a in need of refurbishment but holding tremendous investment potential due to its prime location and the strong demand for both rentals and sales.

Situated just a short commute away from Cork City, Castn Dire offers a balance between urban convenience and suburban tranquility. “As an investor, you’ll appreciate the easy access to the city’s vibrant amenities, cultural attractions, and booming employment opportunities. Meanwhile, your tenants or future buyers will relish the retreat from the hustle and bustle, immersing themselves in the peaceful ambiance of Halfway.” continues the listing.

Features