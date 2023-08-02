Mayor O’Flynn Launches Grant for Irish Language Events and Initiatives

2 August 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn has announced the launch of a grant scheme aimed at providing financial support to groups and organisations involved in Irish language projects. Cork County Council has established the initiative to assist and promote Irish language events and initiatives throughout the county.

The grant scheme is open to support projects that utilise and promote the Irish language, including festivals, concerts, family event days, films, plays, or any art form that celebrates and encourages the use of Irish.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Frank O’Flynn welcomed the launch of the scheme, ‘Cork County Council considers the Irish language as a very important part of our culture and identity. As a county with two Gaeltachtaí within our boundaries, along with many Irish speakers and communities throughout the county, support for projects which promote Irish as an exciting, vibrant, living, and vital language is essential. I encourage any event that will encourage the use of the Irish language and make it more visible and accessible in our communities to apply for support under this grant’.

The maximum amount granted for any event is €1,500 under this scheme, and the ability by the organisation in question to match funding is required. Organisations may apply for more than one event within the application period, and these will be considered subject to availability of funding and the initiative meeting the grant criteria.

This scheme is open to applications until close of business on Friday, August 11th. Visit https://www.yourcouncil.ie/ for more information.