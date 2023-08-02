Celebrating Cork Past Heritage Exhibition 2023

2 August 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The 2023 Celebrating Cork Past Heritage Exhibition Day is scheduled to take place on Saturday 30th September next in the Millennium Hall, City Hall, Cork City.

“This year, we are encouraging as many groups as possible, to exhibit on the day; groups that have been with us for many years, and groups that would like to participate for the first time. The day is a most memorable occasion for heritage groups throughout the city and county to meet one another and highlight to one and all, what they are about, what pride they take in their local place and all the heritage it encompasses.

At this juncture, we are simply seeking expressions of interest from each group, to determine if they would like to be part of the action in 2023 – thanks to those groups who have already been in touch.”

The exhibition will run from 11am to 6pm with set-up time between 9am and 11am and also on Friday 29th September from 2pm to 5pm. Groups should also have the opportunity to collect their boards/exhibits on the Sunday, with more details on this shortly.

This year, each group will be asked, if they are keen to partake, to give all present an overview of their activities and initiatives (c. 5-minute slots) and where groups have undertaken video productions of heritage in their locality, a number of these will also be shown on the day.

To indicate your interest in participating on the day, please email richardtcooke@yahoo.com / Conor Nelligan at corkheritage@corkcoco.ie