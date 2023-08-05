€4.2 million of Cocaine seized in Cork

5 August 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Today, as part of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 60kgs of cocaine with an estimated value of €4.2 million in “Cork”. Revenue have not said what part of the County of City.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

Three men, two aged in their 20s and one aged in their 30s, were arrested by An Garda Síochána and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Garda Stations in Cork.

Investigations are ongoing.

This operation is part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.