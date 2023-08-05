GOOD NEWS for 20,000 Cork residents as ‘Boil Water Notice’ lifted

5 August 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Uisce Éireann and Cork County Council can confirm that the precautionary Boil Water Notice that was issued to protect the health of approximately 20,941 customers supplied by the Glashaboy Water Treatment Plant has been lifted with immediate effect. This follows consultation with the HSE.

Affected customers in the following areas can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth as the Boil Water Notice has been lifted: Glanmire, Glounthaune, Little Island, Carrigtwohill, parts of Midleton and surrounding areas.

Uisce Éireann’s priority remains the protection of public health. Due to the strike action arising from a dispute between the Unite Trade Union and 7 Local Authorities, Uisce Éireann took the necessary steps to protect public health by imposing a Boil Water Notice on this scheme.

Following an assessment this morning post-strike on the treatment plant and processes and following consultation with the HSE, Uisce Éireann and Cork County Council can confirm that the Boil Water Notice can be lifted with immediate effect.

Uisce Eireann’s, Head of Water Operations, Margaret Attridge acknowledged the impact of the notice and thanked the local communities affected in Cork.

“Uisce Éireann’s primary focus remains the protection of public health. Due to the strike action arising from a dispute between the Unite Trade Union and 7 Local Authorities, Uisce Éireann had no choice but to put this Boil Water Notice in place to protect public health. Once the strike ended, crews were mobilised immediately to carry out remedial works.”

Margaret added: “I would like thank the communities across Cork who were impacted by the notice for their patience and support. We are also grateful to elected representatives and the media for their assistance in sharing information on the boil water notice over recent days.”

The Uisce Éireann Customer Contact Centre, open 24/7 on freephone 1800 278 278, is available to answer queries in relation to the lifting of this notice. Further information is available on www.water.ie.

