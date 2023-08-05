Record Month For Passenger Traffic At Cork Airport

5 August 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Busiest July since 2008

Cork Airport recorded its busiest July since 2008 with almost 301,000 passengers flying to and from Munster’s busiest airport. Last month’s passenger traffic at Cork Airport represented a 13% increase on July 2022.

Figures released by daa, the operator of Cork and Dublin airports, show that over 3.7 million passengers travelled through the state’s two busiest airports last month.

Dublin Airport saw just over 3.4 million passengers travel through the airport in July. That number was 13% higher than the same month in 2022 and on a par with July 2019. 120,585 passengers travelled through Dublin Airport on Sunday, July 30 which was the highest number ever recorded in a single day.

According to daa CEO, Kenny Jacobs: “Given July was the wettest month on record, it’s perhaps no surprise that thousands of passengers opted to swap soggy Ireland for sunnier climes and jumped on a flight for a last-minute summer holiday. The busiest days in July normally come in the middle part of the month, but this year passenger numbers continued to rise as the month went on at both Cork and Dublin airports. The summer so far has been really smooth at both Cork and Dublin airports which is down to the phenomenal efforts of the teams working in both airports. On behalf of our passengers, I want to thank them for their hard work.”

“Cork Airport continues to offer a really easy and hassle-free airport experience for passengers from Munster and South Leinster. Practically all passengers (99.9%) cleared security screening in less than 20 minutes with 9 out of 10 passengers clearing security in less than 10 minutes. It is also great to see strong performance on new summer routes, namely Rome, Seville, and La Rochelle. This clearly shows the strong appetite amongst our passengers in Munster and South Leinster for new and exciting destinations on the continent,” said Kenny Jacobs.

“The team at Dublin Airport continue to knock it out of the park this summer, getting 99.6% of passengers through security in less than 20 minutes during the month of July. Indeed, during June and July combined – the first two months of the really busy three-month summer period – 99 out of every 100 passengers has got through security screening in under 20 minutes, which is a performance that would rival any other capital city airport in Europe this summer. That performance included our busiest ever day on Sunday, July 30 when, at the same time Dublin were delivering an All-Ireland winning performance down the road in Croke Park, our security all-stars were showing similar attributes to get 3 in 4 passengers through security in under 10 minutes and 98% in under 20 minutes. All 31 days in July saw passengers numbers of more than 100,000 travelling through Dublin Airport.”