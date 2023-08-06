Opening night street feast added to Cork on a Fork Fest Programme

6 August 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

‘A Flavour of Princes Street’

Cork on a Fork Festival has announced an opening night street feast on Princes Street. The ticket only outdoor event, ‘A Flavour of Princes Street’, takes place at 6pm on Wednesday 16th August and will celebrate the tapestry of flavours and experiences found on the vibrant street. There will be drinks on arrival, live music, great food, and a festival atmosphere. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly after last year’s hugely successful long-table style dinner on the street.

Cork on a Fork Fest takes place from 16th-20th August and will see the city transformed into one big food festival for the week. The flavour-packed festival programme includes more than 100 food events, including tasting trails throughout the city, cooking demos, masterclasses, street events, bite size talks, symposiums, unique dining experiences and specials to appeal to all tastes, interests and ages.

At the opening night A Flavour of Princes Street event, each venue has curated a special three-course-plus menu, so the public choose their favourite restaurant or menu from Burnt Pizza, Clancy’s, Nash 19, Oakfire Pizza, Quinlan’s, Rossini’s and Tedo’s! It’s the perfect way to kick off the week and get into the spirit of the festival. The event is in partnership with Bibendum Wines and Sam Miguel.

Burnt Pizza will serve a three-course Neapolitan Flavours menu paired with a glass of San Miguel Beer or Bibendum Wine, €65pp. Book here.

Clancy’s is offering a specially curated three-course meal highlighting the tastes that Princes Street is renowned for, €65pp. Book here.

Nash 19 has put together a special menu for the night which will feature sharing starters, a choice of fish or lamb, followed by a cheese course and dessert, €300 for a table for 4. Book here.

Oakfire Pizza offers a three-course meal paired with custom craft beers, €70 for 2. Book here.

Quinlan’s renowned for their seafood dishes will serve a three-course meal with a variety of local produce, €81.42pp Book here.

Rossini’s offers a three-course Italian special menu, €65pp Book here.

Tedos: Six course Tapas Menu & Drinks Pairing, €85pp. Book here.

Please note, the street event is strictly ticket only. Many restaurants will serve as normal indoors on the evening.

Cork on a Fork Festival was established by Cork City Council in 2022 as a celebration of dining and nightlife in the city and the world-class produce found in the wider Cork region, this year’s festival has doubled in scale with many new events added to the lineup.

Whether you want to taste your way through the city on a food trail, take part in unique culinary experiences at a pop-up event, learn a new skill at a talk or workshop, enjoy live entertainment at a street event, or feast on the finest local food, there will be plenty to see, do and devour. With some events close to capacity or already sold out, and with just one month left, it’s time to make a booking to avoid disappointment.

Cork on a Fork Festival is a Cork City Council Festival, supported by local hospitality businesses, Fáilte Ireland, Ireland’s Ancient East, Pure Cork, Cork Business Association, Cork Airport, Atlantic Clinical Trials.

The full programme can be found on www.corkonaforkfest.ie or follow @corkonaforkfest for live updates.