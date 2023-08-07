Spotlight on Shellfish for special menu at goldie for’ Cork on a Fork’ Festival

7 August 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

For the highly anticipated Cork on a Fork Festival (16 – 20 August), award-winning seafood restaurant, goldie (Oliver Plunkett St), will showcase the county’s rich bounty of sustainable shellfish with a mouthwatering menu on Thursday evening 17th August 2023. Guests can tuck into a feast of locally landed mussels, oysters, crabs, prawns and lobster cooked with goldie’s signature flair to bring out their unique tastes and textures.

All profits on the night will go to Ballycotton RNLI.

“As well as being delicious, we want to highlight how shellfish can help create a healthier marine environment,” says Aishling Moore, head chef of goldie. “It is also a good opportunity to show our support of Ballycotton RNLI. We are acutely aware of the invaluable service they provide to the small fishing community of Ballycotton where we source the majority of our produce for the restaurant. We look forward to a long, fruitful relationship with them” she added.

Sustainability is at the heart of operations at goldie which has held a Michelin Bib Gourmand since 2021. The restaurant is famous for using every part of every fish to create its menu. It also operates a ‘whole catch’ approach by creating new dishes daily based on what arrives on the day boats from nearby Ballycotton harbour, so there is no wastage.

The menu on the 17th August illustrates what an important role shellfish plays in fostering the health of our coastal waters. Both farmed and wild shellfish, particularly oysters and mussels, improve water quality by removing nitrogen, sequestering carbon and increasing biodiversity. Other varieties such as lobsters and crabs are most often caught in traps and pots, which is a low-intervention method of fishing. These pots are designed to allow undersized fish escape and have little impact on the seabed.

There will be two sittings on the night at 5.30pm and 8pm.