Tour de Munster charity cycle begins today from Cork City

10 August 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Tour de Munster ready to hit the road for 600 km cycle in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland

This year’s Tour will see 110 cyclists take on the epic challenge of travelling 600 km across the six counties of Munster from August 10th to 13th on their quest to raise vital funds for Down Syndrome Ireland’s Munster branches.

Now in its 23rd year, the annual Tour de Munster charity cycle has raised over €4 million for its charity partners with the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland being the primary beneficiary. The vital funds raised have a significant impact on the lives and development of children and adults with Down syndrome across the Munster region.

This year’s tour will be kicking off from The English Market on Grand Parade in Cork City on Thursday, 10th August, and return to Cork to see cyclists finish up by taking on the demanding but iconic heights of St. Patrick’s Hill on Sunday, 13th August.

Irish cycling legend and avid supporter Sean Kelly will once again take part in the Tour de Munster this year. Sean will be joined by over 110 amateur cyclists on the four-day expedition across all six counties in Munster, making their way through its beautiful cities, towns and villages in their quest to raise vital funds and awareness for Down Syndrome Ireland’s Munster branches.

Speaking ahead of this year’s tour, Paul Sheridan founder of Tour de Munster said: “The Tour is a true endurance test for participants, whose devotion to their training schedules has been incredible. Behind the scenes, a great deal of hard work and attention to detail goes into preparing for a cycle like this. Without the months of preparation and funding put in by these cyclists, none of this would be achievable.”

Paul continued: “We have all the incentive we need to keep pedalling as we travel through the six counties of Munster and are inspired by the amazing Down Syndrome Ireland branches. We hope the public will show their support and give whatever they can to help the outstanding kids and adults who are members of these branches as each cent contributed helps make a difference.”

Speaking ahead of this year’s tour, Alison Nolan, Chairperson of Down Syndrome Cork said, “It won’t be long before pedals are turning and we are really looking forward to welcoming Tour de Munster to Cork once again and wish all participants the best of luck as their journey commences. The generous contributions from cyclists, sponsors, and supporters each year have a profound impact on the lives of individuals with Down syndrome and their families. I would like to thank Paul Sheridan for his continued passion and vision over the past 14 years.”

Tour de Munster 2023 will kick off from the English Market on Thursday the 10th of August, making its way through Tipperary, Waterford, Limerick, Clare and Kerry before returning to the Rebel County on Sunday the 13th.

Clare FM, Tipp FM, WLR FM, Red FM, SPIN South West and Pure Radio are the Official Media Partners of Tour de Munster 2023.

Munster Rugby is the official charity partner of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) Munster Branches and Tour de Munster.

For more information on the Tour de Munster, visit www.tourdemunster.com, or find it on Facebook @tourdemunster.

To donate to this year’s Tour de Munster, https://www.idonate.ie/event/tdm23.

For further information on Down Syndrome Ireland, please see www.downsyndrome.ie.

2023 Tour de Munster Route