Nano Nagle Place are excited to be a part of Heritage Week 2023

They have a fantastic line-up of events kicking off on Cork Heritage Open Day on the 12th August.

Nano Nagle Place Markets
Sat 12 & Sun 13 Aug, 11.00 – 16.00
Join us as we kick off Heritage Week with craft markets across the weekend. Visit our front plaza to browse a range of local designers and artists from Cork!

Walking Tour of Douglas St
Tues 15th Aug, 13.00 – 14.00
Step back in time to 1911 as part of Heritage Week. Genealogist and historian David Ryan will lead a walking tour of Douglas Street based on the 1911 Census. Learn about the people who lived on Douglas Street. How much has changed since 1911? No registration required.

Memories of South Parish with Michael O'Donovan
Wed 16th Aug, 13.00 – 14.00
Join us for a lunchtime lecture with Michael O'Donovan for a lecture on the South Parish. Michael will discuss his memories of growing up in the vicinity of Douglas Street and South Parish in the 70's , 80's and 90's. No registration required.

The Living Heritage of Stone Carving
Thurs 17th Aug, 12.00 – 14.00
This event includes a workshop from 12pm -1pm which will be an interactive exploration of the tools and the type of stone used in carving.
Register for free: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/the-living-heritage-of-stone-carving-with-tommy-lysaght-tickets-691043278047

Nano's Journey from South Pres to North Pres
Sat 19th Aug, 14.00 – 15.00
Dr Danielle O'Donovan will conduct a walking tour across Cork city, taking the route Nano Nagle would have completed when visiting her 7 schools.
Register for free: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/nanos-journey-from-south-pres-to-north-pres-tickets-682256115407?aff=oddtdtcreator

Guided Tour as Gaeilge
Sun 20th Aug, 14.00 – 15.00
This tour, conducted in Irish, will immerse you in the extraordinary life and legacy of Nano Nagle, the visionary founder of the Presentation Sisters. No registration required

Be the first to preview our latest exhibition Branching Out on display in our museum throughout Heritage Week!