Carrigaline News

17 August 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Culture Night

Culture Night in Carrigaline promises to showcase the local talent and also feature the multicultural richness of the parish and locality. This year the activities will include events in the town park, the library, Main Street and in the Gallery and takes place on Friday September 22nd. The Carrigaline Pipe Band will lead a colourful parade through the Main Street to the Gig Rig which will be located at the front of the Owenabue car park. The Culture night Céilí will be in the GAA pavilion from 9.00pm until 11.00pm.

Women’s Shed

The setting up of a Women’s Shed in Carrigaline is being actively pursued at present. With so many new residents coming to live in Carrigaline the need for a dedicated venue where women could meet and organise activities for themselves has become evident. A public meeting was held in the library on Saturday morning last and was attended by 35 ladies. There was great interest and they are delighted to announce that the new Women’s Shed will be located in the Carrigaline Lions Youth Centre where they will meet every Friday to discuss their possibilities and plan for the future. Membership is free.

Tidy Towns

The Green Team of Carrigaline Tidy Towns volunteers got together and enjoyed a fabulous barbeque on Friday night last. The annual event was held in the home of one of the members. All were in action the following morning, litter picking, cleaning, weeding and deadheading flowers. Four members of the Tidy Towns committee are invited to the presentation of the Southwest and Midwest 2022 SuperValu Tidy Towns competition on Monday September 11th in Fernhill House Hotel in Clonakilty. The Mill Wheel sculpture will be launched on Pottery Road on Culture Night. Meanwhile the show goes on in Carrigaline to keep our town bright and clean.

Volunteers are always welcome at HQ any Saturday at 9.30am, Tuesday at 10.00am or Wednesday at 7.00pm.

Pipe Band

The Carrigaline Pipe Band will hold their annual church gate collection this weekend in Carrigaline. The Pipe Band which constantly turns out for all church and community events in the parish depend mainly on the public for funding. Please support the band generously. New classes in pipes and drums are due to start in September. The Pipe Band will lead the parade through the town on Culture Night.

Garda Community Forum

The next meeting of the Garda Community Forum in Carrigaline is fixed for Monday September 11th at 7.00pm in the Community Hall. Senior Gardaí including the local Sergeants, Superintendent and Community Garda will attend. All are welcome.

Lions Cycle Classic

The Carrigaline Lions Club holds their Great Railway Cycle incorporating the 32 Annual Cycle Classic on Saturday September 23rd at 10.00am. The cycle which starts and finishes at the Carrigaline Lions Youth Centre is in aid of Marymount Hospice and the Lions Youth Centre has a choice of 50K, 100K, and E Bikes are welcome. Registration is now open http://carrigalinelions.com/thegreatrailwaycycle

Comhaltas

While some members of Comhaltas na Dúglaise attended the All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil last week in Mullingar, enquiries continued to roll in at home online with more and more people both young and old anxious to register for traditional classes for the coming season. All traditional instruments plus singing and storytelling are taught in person every Wednesday in Gaelscoil na Dúglaise. The branch is busy playing for engagements, this month alone the branch has been invited to play at numerous events. They continue to play at the Céilí at the Lough every Wednesday and at Blackrock Pier every Thursday, all welcome. All enquiries douglascomhaltas.com.