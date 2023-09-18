Duhallow Skillnet, South Kerry Skillnet and MTU pilot MicroCred programme Leadership and Management in ECEC

18 September 2023

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Duhallow Skillnet, South Kerry Skillnet and MTU have announced an exciting new pilot MicroCred programme for Autumn 2023 – Leadership and Management in ECEC.

The programme is aimed at Room Leaders or aspiring room leaders in Childcare settings. The need for a module such as this was identified by members of the North Cork Childcare Network and the Kerry Early Years Care & Education Owners and Managers Forum, who have been hands on in its development and design. The programme development group successfully applied for funding for the Skillnent Co-creation fund which aims to enable cutting edge collaborations between business, industry bodies and the further and higher education ecosystem in order to support the growth, competitiveness, and innovation of companies.

The programme is delivered by MTU and is a ten credit QQI Level 7 module which will be delivered in a blended approach across three face to face Saturdays this Autumn Winter term in the Tralee Campus and online tutorials for an hour a week. The programme content is centred on equipping learners with the skills to manage staff in ECEC settings and further their skillset to be part of the middle management team in childcare. Aisling Sharkey who is Head of the Department of Social Sciences noted that “MTU are delighted to be working alongside Duhallow and South Kerry Skillnets and industry partners to develop a programme for which there is an identifiable need and we have already seen a large volume of enquiries and interest in the programme.” There are a limited number of spaces still available on this pilot microcred programme, which will commence on the 30th of September and further enquiries to parttimekerry@mtu.ie 066 7191701 / duhallowskillnet@irdduhallow.com 029-60633 / info@kerryskillnet.ie 066 9762477