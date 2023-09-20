Cork Coeliac’s encouraged to attend Rochestown Park Hotel roadshow #GlutenFree

20 September 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Coeliac Society of Ireland have announced their Gluten Free Roadshow will take place on Sunday 22nd October Rochestown Park Hotel, Cork. Sponsored by Dunnes Stores.

The roadshow will provide those living with coeliac disease or those who are gluten intolerant with an opportunity to meet and speak with the experts who will demonstrate how to live a full & healthy life gluten free.

Gill Brennan, chief executive of the Coeliac Society of Ireland, said: “The Gluten Free Roadshow’ offers a fantastic opportunity for those individuals, whether diagnosed or just suspect they may be coeliac or gluten intolerant, to talk to medical professionals, have the chance to hear and interact with a Dietetic clinician, and to meet the many other experts who will be on hand to offer guidance.

“An added bonus will be our live cooking demonstrations from our in-house food safety and Technical food advisor as well as leading celebrity chef Eunice Power, who will share their culinary secrets in how to safely prepare tasty and nutritious meals that will cater for their necessary medical dietary requirements.”

“Thankfully, the days of not been able to interact and share experiences of being coeliac are over, and the Coeliac Society is once again striving to make Ireland the best country in the world to live gluten free. This show and others we will schedule over the next twelve months will help us to achieve this as we continue to support, empower, educate, and inspire those living a gluten free life.”

Coeliac symptoms, and those of gluten intolerance, can be debilitating and include stomach pains, constipation, weight loss, and migraines. Longer-term issues associated with untreated coeliac disease are more serious and can include anaemia, osteoporosis, and fertility issues. The only treatment is a strict gluten free diet for life.

Tickets for the day can be purchased through Event Brite