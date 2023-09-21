Autumn Concert Series for Community Hospitals and Care Homes 

21 September 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

This autumn, Cork County Council proudly presents an enchanting series of concerts that will light up the hearts of residents in healthcare settings across the county. Under the banner of the “Creativity in Older Age” scheme, generously supported by Creative Ireland, these musical performances will spread warmth and joy across nine different healthcare locations in County Cork.

A musical journey awaits with the lineup for this series including the captivating Cork Pops Quartet, the sensational trio who cover show tune classics, and the legendary Jimmy Crowley accompanied by the incredible Eve Telford. These gifted artists will grace a total of nine community hospitals and care homes, treating audiences to a grand total of twenty-seven mesmerising performances.

Cork Pops Quartet: Known for their versatility, the Cork Pops Quartet performs everything from enchanting wedding quartets to awe-inspiring orchestral concerts for schools. Leading the quartet and the larger Cork Pops Orchestra are the esteemed broadcaster and musician, Evelyn Grant, and the talented ‘cellist’, Gerry Kelly.

The trio who cover show tune classics: Hailing from Cork, this dynamic trio specialise in delivering heartwarming renditions of early rock classics, ensuring foot-tapping and smiles all around.

Jimmy Crowley and Eve Telford: Jimmy Crowley, a beloved Cork institution, brings his distinctive voice and warm wit to the stage. Eve Telford, an Australian-born singer, and songwriter, adds a unique charm to their performance.

Mayor Cllr. Frank Flynn expressed his enthusiasm stating, “We are thrilled to witness and wholeheartedly support the incredible talents showcasing their musical performances in our care homes and community hospitals across the county. Creativity holds significance throughout every phase of life, and music undeniably bestows a profoundly positive influence. These concerts will bring the joy of live music to individuals who may not otherwise have the opportunity. In rural Cork, where feelings of isolation can sometimes be prevalent among older residents, this initiative represents just one of the numerous ways we aim to bring creativity into their lives.”

Launched in 2020, the “Creativity in Older Age” scheme by Creative Ireland aims to promote positive aageing and well-being programmes for older individuals. This year, the initiative continues its mission to support positive ageing, combat social isolation and foster new forms of creative engagement for older members of our community.

Cork County Council is committed to enhancing the lives of its residents and fostering creativity and community engagement throughout County Cork. The “Creativity in Older Age” scheme is another string to the bow of this commitment, bringing the magic of music to beloved older citizens. As an acknowledgement of the tremendous work undertaken through local authorities collaborating with live music performers and residential healthcare settings during the pandemic, the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and the Minister for Health have agreed to co-fund successful proposals for live music in residential healthcare facilities through the all-of-government programmes in Creative Ireland and Healthy Ireland.