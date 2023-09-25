Cork MEP hosts youth visitors in Brussels

25 September 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Deirdre Clune, MEP for Ireland South, recently welcomed a group of young leaders from her constituency to the European Parliament in Brussels as part of the EPP Group Youth Week.

This exciting event provided a unique platform for young voices to be heard at the heart of decision-making in Brussels, fostering discussion, debate, and solutions to some of Europe’s most pressing challenges.

The event saw 800 youth delegates from across the EU, aged 18 to 30, come together to engage in lively discussions and debates. Throughout the Youth Week, their voices took centre stage, as they actively participated alongside Commissioners, MEPs, policy advisors, and external experts, gaining insights into effective campaigning and the power of taking action.

“This event has been designed for the youth of Europe. It’s a great opportunity to see European politics in action.” emphasised Clune.

“It is paramount that we involve our young people in shaping the future of our continent. They bring fresh ideas, innovative solutions, and a passion for change. Through events like EPP Group Youth Week, we can empower them to take these ideas and insights back home, where they can make a real difference.”

During the event, Clune was a panellist in a debate on ‘Protecting the Youth Against Cyberbullying’, highlighting CoCo’s Law in Ireland and discussing strategies for implementing similar legislation across the EU.

“It’s incredible to see the engagement in these tough issues. You could clearly see the resolve to address challenges of the digital age and explore concrete measures to protect young people online.

“Ensuring that young people have a voice in politics is not just important; it is essential,” continued MEP Clune. “Their perspectives and enthusiasm are the driving force behind positive change. I am proud to have hosted this vibrant group from Cork and to witness their active participation in the European political arena.”