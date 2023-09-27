Strategy to promote green energy off coast of County Cork

27 September 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Cork County coast and harbour offers unlimited potential in terms of green energy prospects. With increasing demands in this area and opportunities for related industry, businesses and employment, recognition of the co-ordination of state, semi-state and investors is needed to ensure this potential is fully maximised.

Cork County Council will start this process by bringing stakeholders together and developing a comprehensive Cork Harbour and Coastline Green Industrial and Economic Strategy. Procurement for services to prepare this high-level scoping document have begun and will focus on green industrial development opportunities, with a primary emphasis on large-scale offshore wind energy production around the Cork coastline from large scale offshore wind energy production.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Frank O’Flynn welcomed the strategy saying, “Cork County’s coast and harbour offer vast green energy possibilities. We are committed to unlocking this potential for the benefit of our region, our industry, and our communities, ensuring a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future for all.”

“In the realm of offshore energy and economic development, Cork’s coast and harbour are unrivalled in Ireland,” said Tim Lucey, the outgoing Chief Executive of Cork County Council. “This recognition is growing and the demand for harnessing this potential is evident. The creation of this strategy is an exciting prospect with the full strategy set for completion in 2024. Cork County Council’s commitment to sustainable, green energy initiatives stands as a testament to our dedication to driving positive change for the environment and the economy.”