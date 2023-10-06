Cork golfers crowned champions at the Audi Ireland quattro Cup National Final 2023

6 October 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The winning pair will represent Ireland at the Audi quattro Cup World Final in Oman this November

Cork golfers Mike O’Halloran and Michael O’Brien were today crowned champions of the 2023 Audi Ireland quattro Cup, hosted at the recently reopened Glen Golf course at Druids Glen Hotel and Golf Resort. 48 teams of two participated in this year’s Audi Ireland quattro Cup National Final.

Mike O’Halloran and Michael O’Brien, qualifiers from the Audi Cork event, navigated the fiercely competitive playing field to secure the top spot with a final score of 46 points. In second place was Trevor Moloney and Johnny Nevin from the Audi Limerick qualifier with 45 points. In third place, Bertie McSwiney and Gerald O’Dwyer, also qualifiers from the Audi Cork regional, secured 44 points.

Competition took place during the day with a gala dinner and prize-giving in the evening. M.C on the night, RTÉ Sport presenter Jacqui Hurley hosted a captivating discussion with very special guest, Irish jockey, Rachael Blackmore MBE. Blackmore who is an ambassador from Audi Naas made history at the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup, becoming the first woman to win the Gold Cup, adding to her impressive collection of two Champion Hurdles and Grand National titles. Blackmore discussed her attitude to her success and achievements and her continual drive to progress.

The Audi Ireland quattro Cup National Final is the culmination of the Irish leg of the season, which saw eight regional qualifiers take place place throughout June and July at some of Ireland’s leading Championship golf clubs. 1,100 amateur golfers from across the country competed for the ultimate honour of representing Ireland at the 2023 World Final.

The Audi quattro Cup World Final offers finalists from 38 countries across the world, including Ireland, a once in a lifetime opportunity to visit and play on a World Top 100 golf course on the pristine Indian Ocean coastline of Oman, against a backdrop of the Hajar mountains.

Damien O’Sullivan, Director, Audi Ireland commented: “On behalf of Audi Ireland, we extend our warmest congratulations to Mike and Michael for their remarkable triumph at this year’s Audi Ireland quattro Cup National Final. The competition was intense this season and a real testament to the high standard of golfing here in Ireland. We are excited to see our winning pair preparing to represent Ireland at the Audi quattro Cup World Final and wish them the very best success. The Audi quattro Cup is an opportunity for us to thank our loyal customers by creating an experience that resonates, inspires and excites and we were thrilled to be able to host the culmination of the season in the picturesque setting of Druids Glen Hotel and Golf Resort.”

The Audi quattro Cup is a team-based competition with each team consisting of two players and is open to Audi customers and their chosen teammate. The maximum handicap is 36 (index) per player and 56 (index) per team. The handicap difference between the players in a team must not exceed 20. Very limited places remain for 2023 so Audi customers are encouraged to contact their local dealership for more information.

What us the Audi quattro Cup?

The Audi quattro Cup is an event for Audi customers, taking place in 38 countries across 600 tournaments and hosting 70,000 players. Established in 1991, the Audi quattro Cup celebrates its 33rd year in 2023. It is the largest amateur golf tournament series in the world. The highlight and closing event of each season, Audi quattro Cup World Final was hosted in Ireland’s The K Club in 2000.