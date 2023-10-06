mmm…. Danone

6 October 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheal Martin visits Danone in Macroom

The Tanaiste visited the factory to meet the team of more than 220 employees and see firsthand the innovative processes that create milk base powder for formula milks. Macroom is one of the largest formula milk spray drying facilities Danones global network, with the company exporting to more than 50 countries worldwide, from Ireland.

Danone has invested more than €250M in its two formula milk factories in Ireland in recent years and sources dairy ingredients from key Irish suppliers, spending an average of €100 million per annum on Irish dairy. Danone Ireland is on a journey towards net-zero carbon emissions, and

its factories are participating in the companys ReFuel programme, which aims to deliver ambitious energy efficiency improvements across the Danone factory network.