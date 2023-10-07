Win a House in Carrigaline

7 October 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Charity ‘Enable Ireland’ is giving you a chance to win one a house in the Janeville Estate, Carrigaline, Co Cork, valued at €350,000

Enable Ireland a running an exciting fundraiser which the charity hopes will raise much-needed funds for their disability services.

The charity, which provides services to over 13,000 children and adults with disabilities, is offering one lucky person a once in a lifetime chance to win a 3 bedroom end-of-terrace house in Astra Construction’s Janeville development, Carrigaline, Co. Cork, valued at €350,000. The winner will also receive a €5,000 voucher sponsored by Right Price Tiles and Wood Flooring and a €5,000 voucher sponsored by EZ Living Interiors Ltd bringing the total prize value €360,000.

Tickets are available for €100 from www.winahousecork.ie, with the raffle scheduled to be held just before Easter on Friday, 22 nd March 2024. This unique raffle, supporting a charity, will offer people who are looking to buy their own home an incredible opportunity to win it. It will also appeal to parents and grandparents hoping to win a home for their children or

grandchildren. ‘Win A House Cork’ has the support of the Clarke Family from Newcestown, Co. Cork including their seven-year-old son, Adam who attends Enable Ireland’s services. His parents, Therese and Fergal, said: “We are delighted to help support and raise awareness of this exciting fundraiser. Adam has been under the care of the early intervention team at

Enable Ireland since April 2017, where he has received physical, occupational and speech and language therapies and also had access to their child psychologist. Thanks to Enable Ireland Adam has thrived, he has learnt that he “can too” – just differently, that he has a place in the world, as well.”

The proceeds from the raffle will go towards the completion of funding for Enable Ireland’s children’s centre in Curraheen, Cork. Speaking about the appeal for the public’s support, Enable Ireland Director of Services Gillian Darrer said “We are extremely grateful for the support we have received to date for our services in Cork. The services we provide from our

centre in Curraheen are essential to the children and families who rely on them. Completing the funding for this centre means we can continue to provide our vital therapy and support services for the next generation of chldren.”

One sponsor, Susan Dineen said, “Right Price Tiles and Wood flooring has a long history of supporting Enable Ireland in Cork and is delighted to be a part of this campaign. We look forward to providing the winner of the house with flooring and tiles of their choice and wish the charity every success as they strive to complete the fnding of its children’s centre in

Curraheen.”

Speaking about their involvement in the campaign, Gavin White, owner of EZ Living Interiors said “At EZ Living Interiors, our name says it all. We know that homes are more than walls and roofs; they are where life happens. Our mission from day one has been to make the journey of creating a stylish, comfortable home easy. As we celebrate 35 years in business,

we want to give back to our communities in meaningful ways. We are so proud to support Enable Ireland’s Win A House Cork fundraiser and contribute to the incredible work that they do.”

A friend of Enable Ireland for over 30 years, stalwart volunteer Anne Hegarty said “Following the huge success of the first Win A House Cork campaign which we ran the first year of the pandemic, we are delighted to be in a position to run it again. The goal of this campaign is to finally complete the funding of the children’s centre in Cork benefiting children for

generations to come. A ticket is a perfect Christmas gift for family at home or abroad – it can be purchased online. We are hoping people all over the country and indeed our diaspora get behind it.”

To enter responsibly, visit the website www.winahousecork.ie. Enable Ireland has been granted a license by Cork District Court.