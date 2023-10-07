Kinsale and West Cork feature in new travel series on Channel 4 TV fronted by presenter Julia Bradbury

7 October 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

What: Julia Bradbury’s Irish Journey – When: Sat 7 Oct, 8.35pm – Where: Channel 4

A new four-part series fronted by TV presenter Julia Bradbury will begin airing on Channel 4 today. Called Julia Bradbury’s Irish journey, it is supported by Tourism Ireland and is expected to be seen by a wide audience of viewers across Britain.

In the series, viewers will see the presenter return to the land of her birth – to explore and experience our spectacular landscape, rich culture and history and, of course, our people. From clifftops to forests and from our cities to beautiful beaches, Julia will be walking, surfing, kayaking and cooking her way around the island of Ireland.

In tomorrow’s episode, viewers will see Julia visit the Rock of Cashel and Rossa Pottery in Cashel, take a Kinsale Food Tour, enjoy kayaking and seaweed foraging in Castlehaven Bay and visit the Skibbereen Heritage Centre and Mizen Head.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to support the production of this new four-part TV series, ‘Julia Bradbury’s Irish Journey’. With a wide audience across Britain set to watch the series, it’s an excellent way to shine a spotlight on some of the many great things to see and do on a short break or holiday in Ireland.

“Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of promotional activity, to encourage travellers in Britain, and elsewhere around the world, to put the island of Ireland on their holiday wish-list.”