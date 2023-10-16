New watermains pipe in Newcestown

16 October 2023

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Cork County Council, is replacing over 1km of aged water mains in Newcestown.

These essential works are due to commence next week and will be completed by the end of November. Once completed, customers in the Newcestown area will enjoy an improved water supply with less disruption due to bursts and leakage.

Commenting on the project, Portfolio Delivery Manager at Uisce Éireann, Kevin Murphy said: “The section of watermain that we are replacing has burst several times recently, so we are delighted to progress these upgrades for the local community, providing them with a more reliable water supply. To deliver the works safely and efficiently, a road closure will be in place for the duration of the project from O’Mahony’s Bar, heading north-west along the L2008. Local and emergency traffic will always be maintained and a suitable diversion will be sign-posted”.

“These works are part of a significant investment programme by Uisce Éireann to improve the water network in Cork, prioritising investment where it is needed most and enabling these communities to thrive. We would like to thank customers in advance for their cooperation and patience while we complete these essential works.’’

This project is being carried out by Ward and Burke Construction Ltd on behalf of Uisce Éireann.

The works may involve some short-term water interruptions and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned disruption. The works also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these are being replaced.

Customers can phone Uisce Éireann on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or check out the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website for regular updates.

This project is one example of how Uisce Éireann is working in partnership with Cork County Council to reduce leaks every day. Fixing leaks can be complicated. We have over 63,000 km of water pipes underground in Ireland – enough to circle the earth one and a half times. Most leaks aren’t visible, resulting in precious water being lost but we are making progress. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2022 it was 37%. We are on track to achieve a national leakage rate of 25% by the end of 2030.

For more information visit www.water.ie/projects-plans/national-projects/leakage-reduction-programme/

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment. To find out more visit www.water.ie