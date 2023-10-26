Irish Rail puts on extra trains for Jazz Weekend

26 October 2023, Thursday

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Full Intercity service and extra Cork commuter trains for Cork Jazz Festival

Iarnród Éireann advises customers travelling to and from Cork that a full Intercity service will operate between Dublin and Cork and between Tralee and Cork across the October Bank Holiday weekend.

In addition, extra late evening trains will operate on Cork commuter routes between Thursday 26th and Monday 20th October for the Cork Jazz Festival.

Customers should check times before travel on all routes at www.irishrail.ie or the Iarnród Éireann app, and book Intercity travel in advance at www.irishrail.ie .There will be some changes to schedules on Bank Holiday Monday 30th October.

Additional Cork Commuter services for Cork Jazz Festival

As well as a full Intercity service between Dublin and Cork, and between Tralee and Cork over the October weekend, extra late evening services will operate between Cork and Cobh, Midleton and Mallow for the Cork Jazz Festival.

In addition to scheduled services, the following extra services will operate:

Thursday 26th to Saturday 28th October, and Monday 30th October

Cork to Cobh : 21:30hrs, 22:30hrs, 23:30hrs

: 21:30hrs, 22:30hrs, 23:30hrs Cork to Midleton : 22:15hrs, 23:15hrs

: 22:15hrs, 23:15hrs Cork to Mallow: 00:15hrs*

Sunday 29th October

Cork to Cobh : 23:00hrs, 00:01hrs*

: 23:00hrs, 00:01hrs* Cork to Midleton : 19:15hrs, 21:15hrs, 22:15hrs, 23:15hrs

: 19:15hrs, 21:15hrs, 22:15hrs, 23:15hrs Cork to Mallow: 22:00hrs, 23:00hrs, 00:15hrs*

(* denotes as service departs after midnight, details on website/app journey planner will appear on the following date: e.g. Monday 30th for service operating on Sunday night 29th).

Stephen Hackett, Regional Customer Experience Manager Cork said “we are looking forward to a busy and enjoyable Cork Jazz weekend for all our customers, with our most comprehensive service offering ever. Our late evening services on Cork Commuter routes to Cobh, Midleton and Mallow over the full weekend will ensure customers can travel safely and sustainably to and from the Jazz festival, to enjoy the unique atmosphere and craic of Cork’s leading festival.”

Finally, Iarnród Éireann reminds all customers that the clocks go back at 02:00hrs on Sunday morning. Make sure to avail of that extra hour in bed if you have an early journey on Sunday morning.