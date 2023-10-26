Lack of urgency halting CCTV use to catch anti-social behaviour – Horgan

26 October 2023, Thursday

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Speaking after the Blackrock Mahon Community Forum on Wednesday night, Labour Candidate for the South East Ward Peter Horgan welcomed confirmation that the Blackrock Railway Line is on a list for Gardaí to utilise cctv infrastructure to catch and deter anti-social behaviour but said that the bureaucratic delays hampering guidelines on cctv use needs to be acted on a lot faster.

“There’s a glacial pace to the process on these guidelines weirding their way from local authorities to the Custom House for Ministerial Approval,” said Mr Horgan.

“It is vital that Councils are afforded the use of all the tools they have at their disposal to

Protect communities from anti social Behaviour and dumping. The work of my colleague Senator Mark Wall was crucial in addressing the GDPR concerns from the Data Commissioner but that was nearly a year and half ago. Why the continued delay and seemingly disinterest in activating these cctv powers?”

“We need Councils to adopt a war footing on this issue and not be beset by bureaucratic and legal roundabouts Placed by these internal organisations that appear to have no oversight from elected members.”