New aerial photography book from Dennis Horgan

27 October 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

New book “This is Cork” by Dennis Horgan is to be published later this month

This photography book unveils brand-new images from a breathtaking

journey through the heart and soul of Cork. From historic buildings, charming

streetscapes, and bustling maritime and sporting life to the rugged coastal scenery,

iconic lighthouses, and hidden gems of picturesque islands that make Cork truly

unique, all captured through extraordinary aerial photography taken from heights of

1,000 to 5,000 feet.

Exclusively photographed from a light aircraft the book features dramatic shots of

Fastnet Rock and Baltimore Lifeboat. Enjoy breathtaking views from Cape Clear’s

peaceful shores to the rugged terrain of Dursey Island and the vibrant streets of Cork

City. See the Irish Coast Guard R117 helicopter in action along with RNLI and

land-based Coast Guard cliff rescue units, and gain a bird’s eye view of Cork’s

farmlands and county towns.

This book will take you on a journey through Cork that you’ll never forget.

This is Cork: An Aerial Journey is a perfect gift for anyone who loves aerial

photography, and stunning landscapes, or simply wants to experience the beauty of

Cork from a new perspective.

‘These incredible photos show my home place of Cork in all its glory and

bring back warm memories.’ – Ronan O’ Gara, Irish former Rugby Union Player

and current Coach, La Rochelle. ‘Magic happens when a photographer loves and captures the subject matter

so brilliantly that it evokes far deeper emotions.’ – Ross Lewis, Michelin

star–awarded chef and co-owner of Chapter One Restaurant. ‘Dennis Horgan has nailed it with this amazing book, which not only shows

where we are from, but who we are.’ – Donncha O’Callaghan, Broadcaster and

former Munster, Ireland and British & Irish Lions Rugby Union player. ‘This is Cork – An Aerial Journey, showcases our beautiful city and county

from a unique perspective, allowing us to experience a bird’s-eye view of

the streetscapes and countryside that surround us, and is a visual record of

the continuing evolution of our man-made heritage.’ – Ann Doherty, CEO,

Cork City Council.

Publication: October 2023

Publisher: Mercier Press, Cork

Price: €29.99

ISBN: 978-1-78117-843-0

Size: 240 x 290mm

Binding: Hardback

Extent: 224 pages

Illustrations: 200 illustrations