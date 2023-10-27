Ryan’s SuperValu in Togher relaunched after a €7.5 million investment
27 October 2023
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Newly revamped Ryan’s SuperValu in Togher relaunched after a €7.5 million investment. The state-of-the art store offers a more modern and spacious shopping experience, as well as a much anticipated new in-store café. Ryan’s SuperValu in Togher currently employs 85 people and the store revamp will create an additional 20 jobs in Togher and the surrounding areas. Liam Ryan, owner of Ryan’s SuperValu in Togher, celebrates the relaunch of his new store in Togher with Micky, Mini and Elmo. Pic: Brian Lougheed
