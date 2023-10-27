15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
27th October, 2023

Ryan’s SuperValu in Togher relaunched after a €7.5 million investment

27 October 2023
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Newly revamped Ryan’s SuperValu in Togher relaunched after a €7.5 million investment. The state-of-the art store offers a more modern and spacious shopping experience, as well as a much anticipated new in-store café. Ryan’s SuperValu in Togher currently employs 85 people and the store revamp will create an additional 20 jobs in Togher and the surrounding areas.
Liam Ryan, owner of Ryan’s SuperValu in Togher, celebrates the relaunch of his new store in Togher with Micky, Mini and Elmo.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

Newly revamped Ryan’s SuperValu in Togher relaunched after a €7.5 million investment. The state-of-the art store offers a more modern and spacious shopping experience, as well as a much anticipated new in-store café. Ryan’s SuperValu in Togher currently employs 85 people and the store revamp will create an additional 20 jobs in Togher and the surrounding areas.
Pictured: Liam Ryan, owner of Ryan’s SuperValu, Togher.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

Newly revamped Ryan’s SuperValu in Togher relaunched after a €7.5 million investment. The state-of-the art store offers a more modern and spacious shopping experience, as well as a much anticipated new in-store café. Ryan’s SuperValu in Togher currently employs 85 people and the store revamp will create an additional 20 jobs in Togher and the surrounding areas.
Pictured: Liam Ryan, owner of Ryan’s SuperValu in Togher with Stephen Goggin, Marketing Manager, SuperValu along with Jacko and Giggles of Giggles Entertainment.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

AREA: CORK CITY, AREA: SOUTH CORK, BUSINESS, ENTERTAINMENT
New aerial photography book from Dennis Horgan
Previous Post
Cork International Film Festival is expanding out to Ballincollig, Blackpool, Bantry, Midleton, Mallow, and Youghal
Next Post